Another car struck by train in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. — Less than 24 hours after a freight train slammed into a car in Ashland, officials confirmed another vehicle was hit by a train near the town’s historic train station and Randolph-Macon College Sunday night.

Chip Watts with Ashland Police said officers were called for a report of a car on the tracks at England Street and North Center Street around 6:25 p.m.

A man and woman inside the car managed to get out in time and no one was injured.

A witness told WTVR CBS 6 the car stalled out on the tracks.

As of 8 p.m., Watts said the scene was still active and that officers were investigating the cause of the accident.

Another train slammed into a car just down the tracks at the intersection of Ashcake Road and Center Street around 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

“The vehicle is still stuck on the tracks the trains not going anywhere,” a witness told WTVR CBS 6.

Video from a WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene showed a white sedan lodged under a tanker car around 11 p.m.

Watts said no one was injured and that the incident also remains under investigation.

Officials also said it was unclear how that car ended up on the tracks.

