Freight train slams into car in Ashland

ASHLAND, Va. -- A freight train slammed into a car Saturday night in Ashland not far from the town's historic train station and Randolph-Macon College.

It happened at the intersection of Ashcake Road and Center Street just before 9:30 p.m.

"The vehicle is still stuck on the tracks the trains not going anywhere," a witness told WTVR CBS 6.

Video from a WTVR CBS 6 crew on the scene around 11 p.m. showed a white sedan lodged under a tanker car.

WTVR CBS 6 has placed a call to Ashland Police, but had not yet heard back as of 11:30 p.m.

