Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Temperatures will fall throughout the afternoon after reaching a high in the lower 60s.

Light rain will be possible on Saturday, with a chance for light freezing rain and a little sleet north and west of Richmond.

Highs will stay in the mid 30s Saturday, and low 40s on Sunday.

We’ll see another big warm-up next week, with highs in the mid 60s Wednesda