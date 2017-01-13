× Shockoe Atelier denim shop sees national success, expands locally

RICHMOND, Va. — A local blue jean maker is going up a couple sizes.

Shockoe Atelier, formerly Shockoe Denim, is expanding its Shockoe Bottom home base at 13A S. 15th St. by taking over an adjacent suite. Co-owners Anthony Lupesco and Matt Rho said they’ll be roughly doubling their current space.

“It was time to expand,” Lupesco said. “We had reached a point where Matt and I were doing our work on a ping-pong table on the retail floor,” he joked.

The added space will be used to increase production. Lupesco said the firm aims to add machinery and bring the company’s production in-house. Its handmade denim, for which the company is known, is already produced in house, in addition to being sold in building’s retail area.

Last month, Shockoe Atelier opened up about 600 square feet on its retail floor by moving its stockroom into the new space, and Rho said it plans to revamp the look of the retail area.

Since opening in 2012, Shockoe Atelier’s growth has been steady. After starting only as a retail shop, it now sells online and wholesale, including to the recently renovated Need Supply Co. in Carytown.

