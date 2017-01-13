× Police seek man accused of strangling pregnant girlfriend

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police detectives have asked for the public’s help to locate a person wanted for a domestic assault, but they emphasize that no one should approach the suspect, as he may be armed.

Police said that Marvin L. Brown, 23, of the 3900 block of Chamberlayne Ave, is wanted for felony assault and strangulation.

Brown is accused of attacking his girlfriend Monday, January 9 at a residence in the 4200 block of Old Brook Road . The victim is six months pregnant with his child. She was treated for numerous non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown is described as a black male, 23 years of age, 5’ 9” tall, and weighing 170 pounds.

Detectives caution the public not to approach Brown as he may be armed.

Anyone with any information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call RPD Detective/Sergeant Anthony Jackson at (804) 646-3922 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.