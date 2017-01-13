× Man dead, passenger injured after driver suffers medical emergency

RICHMOND, Va. — A 70-year-old Richmond man was killed in a fatal car wreck Thursday afternoon on Huguenot Road, apparently caused by the driver’s medical emergency.

The accident occurred just after 3 p.m., January 12, when police said a vehicle driven by Harry C. Stoddard, 70, of the 3500 block of Old Gun Road East, ran a red light at the intersection of Huguenot Road and the southbound off-ramp of Chippenham Parkway.

Stoddard was exiting the Parkway at the time. His vehicle crossed through the intersection and crashed into a guardrail before coming to rest against a light pole. Stoddard was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:55 p.m. of an apparent medical condition.

A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The RPD Crash Team responded to the scene where they took measurements and statements from witnesses.