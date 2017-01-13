Groove To The Sounds of Afro-Zen Allstars



RICHMOND, Va. – Afro-Zen Allstars mix Jazz, Funk and Traditional music to create their unique blend of rhythms. They made their debut on our LIVE show and shared two songs with us from their newly released “Greatest Hits” album. Come celebrate the release of their new CD Friday, January 13th from 8pm to 11pm at Garden Grove Brewery in Carytown. They have another appearance Saturday, January 14th at 1 pm at Plan 9 in Carytown and later that evening at 9 pm at the Broadberry. They will headline at the Dominion Jazz Cafe at the VMFA Thursday, January 19th from 6pm – 9pm. For more information you can visit http://www.afrozenallstars.org/



