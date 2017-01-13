Del. Kory honored for supporting higher education

RICHMOND, Va. — Del. Kaye Kory, D-Fairfax, accepted the American Association of University Professors’ Michael S. Harris Award on Thursday for her “exemplary service in support of higher education.”

The award is presented each year in memory of Col. Harris, who served as president of the Virginia Conference of the AAUP.

The AAUP recognized Kory for her efforts to promote inclusivity in academe, as well as her support of bills to protect minorities and immigrants. This legislative session, Kory is sponsoring bills defending the public’s right to speak at open government meetings and prohibiting workplace discrimination.

In 2016, the award was presented to Del. David Toscano, D-Charlottesville.

By Haley Winn with Capital News Service

