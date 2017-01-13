Henrico man killed; police seek hit-and-run driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are looking the driver of a Nissan Sentra involved in a fatal hit and run Thursday evening in Henrico.

Corker J. Bacote, 59, was hit and killed by a car along Nine Mile Road, near Forest Avenue, in eastern Henrico.

"Investigators have determined that Mr. Bacote was struck by a vehicle traveling east bound on Nine Mile Road. After being struck by the east bound vehicle, Mr. Bacote was also struck by a vehicle traveling west bound on Nine Mile Road. The east bound vehicle remained on scene while the vehicle traveling west bound left the area," a Henrico Police spokesman said. "Investigators are attempting to locate a Nissan Sentra, made between 2007 and 2012, with damage to the undercarriage portion of the vehicle."

Anyone with additional information was asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.