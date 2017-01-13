Chesapeake dad catches man break inside his home, chases him

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say they are investigating a home burglary after a father at the Chesapeake residence caught a suspect opening his back door.

David Wilkerson tells WTKR his neighbor alerted him on Saturday night that he thought someone might have tried to get in his back window on Weston Arch.

His neighbor saw footprints in the snow in his backyard and asked Wilkerson if he could see anything on his security cameras.

Wilkerson says while checking his cameras, he looked at the live recording of his own backyard.

He saw a man with a mask covering his mouth, and his hood up, walking on his back porch. He called 9-1-1.

“If somebody is willing to walk in a home when they pretty much know somebody might be there, that takes a certain kind of individual and that can get you pretty scared,” says Wilkerson.

After realizing that he left the back door unlocked because of snow shoveling, Wilkerson says he saw the man open his door.

He hung up the phone and took off after the man. He says the suspect went in the woods in his neighbor’s backyard and was able to get away.

“I was giving him time to kinda creep around just so the police could get here,” says Wilkerson. “Once I saw that door open, it went to another place.”

Wilkerson says he met with his neighbors in Westgate Park last night to discuss a system of how they can alert one another when situations like this arise.

He’s thankful his neighbor alerted him just in time.

“It would have been a different result,” he says. “I think things happened just the way they were supposed to happen.”

Chesapeake Police say their investigation is ongoing.