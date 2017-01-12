VCU, Richmond both stay perfect in A-10

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In Wednesday night's sportscast:

VCU gets 20 points and 13 rebounds from Justin Tillman and another 14 from Mo Alie-Cox as they rout George Washington 85-55 to improve to 14-3 overall and 4-0 in the A-10.

Former Henrico standout De'Monte Buckingham scores 18 points and grabs 13 rebounds in Richmond's 78-61 win over St. Bonaventure. T.J. Cline and St Christopher's Nick Sherod each added 17 as the Spiders improve to 4-0 in conference for the first time since 1992.

Glen Allen's Grayson Midulla has 12 points in Randolph-Macon's 49-47 win over Hampden-Sydney. The Yellow Jackets are 5-0 in the ODAC.

Ray Anderson poured in 22 as Virginia Union knocked off Livingstone 86-78