Warm and breezy weather ahead of wintry weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The snow continues to melt as temperatures stay above freezing Thursday. Morning temperatures are in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday afternoon will be breezy and warm, with highs in the mid/upper 60s.

A strong cold front will end the brief warm-up as it moves through the area Friday morning.

A mix of a cold rain and some freezing rain will develop on Saturday, with the best chance of freezing rain occurring along and north of I-64.

Temperatures will slowly warm up on Sunday, but will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Milder weather will return to the area next week, with mid 50s by Tuesday, and mid 60s by Wednesday.