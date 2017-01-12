× ‘The Year of the Needy Girls’



RICHMOND, Va. – “The Year of the Needy Girls” is the debut novel by Author Patricia A. Smith. It’s the story of a young boy’s murder that unleashes chaos in the life of a teacher in a small New England town. You have the chance to meet Patricia Thursday, January 19th from 6pm to 8pm at Babe’s of Carytown on West Cary Street. She will also take part in the VCU Writers Series Group Alumni Spotlight Wednesday, January 25th at 7pm at the Cabell Library on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus. For more information you can visit http://www.patricia-smith.com/