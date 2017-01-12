Richmond man, age 29, missing since late November

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man, Shahiem L. Hicks, who has been missing since Nov. 30, 2016.

Hicks, 29, was last seen in a white Chrysler 300 with a black male in his 60s. He is known to frequent Jackson Ward, Gilpin Court, Mosby Court and Creighton Court.

Police described Hicks as a black male with a dark complexion, 5’6” tall, with brown eyes and black hair, and weighing approximately 164 pounds. He may currently have a low cut or bald hairstyle.

Anyone who sees Shahiem L. Hicks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Kristie Reed at (804) 646-6870 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.