Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck on West Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating an accident after a pedestrian was struck by a car while at a bus stop on West Broad Street.

Police say the crash happened around 8:30 p.m. near a GRTC bus stop in front at the Shell gas station located at 4803 West Broad Street.

Investigators say the driver hit the woman with the passenger side of their vehicle. They did stop at the scene.

The female victim has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any additional details about the crash at this time.

Eastbound lanes on West Broad Street between Staples Mill Rd. and Chantilly St. have been shut down while the crash team is on the scene.

