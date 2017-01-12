Make your ‘Resolution’ to donate blood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - For those who are looking to impact their community in the new year, becoming a blood donor is an easy and meaningful way to lend a helping hand. Michelle Westbay from Virginia Blood Services was back on our LIVE share the importance of blood donation, and fill us in on the details of their upcoming drive. The “Resolution” Blood Drive takes place on Monday, January 16th at the Double Tree Hotel in Midlothian from 10 am to 7 pm. For more information you can call 804-989-4438 or visit http://www.vablood.org

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY VIRGINIA BLOOD SERVICES}