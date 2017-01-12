× Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden is FREE to enter for SIX days

HENRICO, Va. — After cold snaps, a major snowstorm, and ensuing cabin fever comes good news — Lewis Ginter is offering free admission to the Botanical Gardens.

The offer for a free visit is available from Jan. 10 through Jan. 15. The hours of visitation are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily.

There is more to see at the garden than you might expect.

The warm and cozy Conservatory hosts aromatic orchids, passion flowers and other tropical plants.

There are some surprise outdoor blooms to be found while walking around the property.

The Gardens have a January blooms page for other highlights of winter interest and blooms.

Check the forecast here before you go.