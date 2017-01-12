‘It was all a dream’ Chesterfield woman wins $1 million with Virginia Lottery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – What started as a dream for a North Chesterfield Woman is now a reality.

“I had a dream about a purple ticket,” said Rachel Bates.

That purple lottery ticket was the $52 Million Cash Spectacular, but neither Rachel nor her boyfriend David knew that, yet.

Without much to go on, David went on a mission to find that purple lottery ticket.

“I went through about six or seven games until I found it,” he said.

What he found was the $52 Million Cash Spectacular ticket at a store he’s very familiar with, the Cannon Express Mart located on Jahnke Road in Richmond.

“It’s my lucky lottery spot!” said David.

David gave Rachel the ticket to scratch, that’s when they realized she won the $1 million top prize.

“I was freaking out,” she said. “I was crying. The clerk brought me a bottle of water.”

Rachel had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $681,000 before taxes.

She chose the cash option.

The $52 Million Cash Spectacular game features prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. As the name suggests, the game has a total of $52 million in prizes available.

Rachel was the fourth $1 million winner to claim, which means two top-prize tickets remain unclaimed. The odds of winning the top prize in the game are 1 in 1,224,000. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.07.