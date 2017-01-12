Driver charged after school bus overturns in Dinwiddie

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. – A Dinwiddie County school bus driver has been charged with reckless driving after the school bus she was driving overturned Thursday morning along the 25000 block of Ferndale Road.

The driver, Linda C. Moss, 67, was transported to the hospital with minor injuries along with all 32 Sutherland Elementary School students on board.

“It appears that while most of the children escaped with minor bumps and bruises, there was one fractured arm,” according to a Dinwiddie County Schools spokesperson.

“A Dinwiddie County school bus was traveling south on Ferndale Road when it ran off the right side of the road, struck an embankment of snow, crossed over Pinecroft Road and overturned onto its side in the ditch,” said a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

A Dinwiddie school spokesperson confirms Moss is on administrative leave and will be until the investigation into the single-vehicle crash is complete.

The spokesperson says Moss will only come back pending outcome of investigation.

Moss was previously charged with reckless driving for a 2013 bus crash, but those charges were later dismissed.

Moss has been employed with the school system since September 2011, according to Dinwiddie director of transportation Edward Tucker.

A school spokesperson says guidance counselors will be available at the school Friday to assist students, as necessary.

Dinwiddie Schools reopened for the first time since Thursday after weekend snow closed schools across Central Virginia.