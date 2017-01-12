Big Herm’s ‘Pasta Your Way’



RICHMOND, Va. – We had some fun in the Virginia This Morning Kitchen and helped “Big Herm” Baskerville celebrate his birthday and walked us through the steps of creating 3 of his signature pasta creations. Big Herm’s Kitchen is located at 315 N 2nd St in Richmond. For more information you can visit www.bighermskitchenrva.com

Garlic Parmesan Sauce

• 1/4 cup butter

• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic salt

• 1/2 teaspoon white pepper

• 2 cups half and half

• 2-4 roasted garlic cloves

• 1 Tablespoon dried parsley

• 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions:

Melt the butter in a saucepan on medium heat. Whisk the flour, garlic salt and pepper into the melted butter until the mixture is smooth. Continue to whisk as you add in the half and half into the mixture. Stir in the roasted garlic, parsley, and Parmesan cheese into the sauce, whisking continually. Bring the sauce to a simmer; stirring regularly, until the sauce has thickened.

Marinara Sauce

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 small onion, finely diced

• 2 to 3 cloves garlic, diced

• 1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes

• 4 Tablespoons sugar

• 1 bay leaf

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon pepper

• 2 sprigs of fresh thyme

• 1 Tablespoon of oregano

• 4 Basil leaves

Directions:

Place olive oil in sauce pan over medium-high heat. Add the onions and sauté until softened and translucent, 5 to 7 minutes. Add in garlic and continue to sauté for 3-4 more minutes. Add the tomatoes along with the juice and sugar. Mix and simmer for 5 minutes. Add the bay leaf, salt, pepper and fresh herbs to the pan with the sauce. Simmer for 20-30 minutes. Add in Fresh Basil leaves in the last 5 minutes.

Spicy White Wine

• 1 Cup White Wine

• 2-3 Garlic cloves, diced

• ¼ Teaspoon Red Chile Flakes

• ¼ Cup Fresh Italian Parsley

• Juice of One Lemon

• 4 ounces crushed Tomatoes, drained

• 2 Tablespoons Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions:

Place olive oil, chile flakes, and garlic in a sauté pan on medium. Cook on a medium heat until garlic is lightly browned. Turn heat on high and sauté the tomatoes in mixture for 2 minutes. Add in wine and then turn to medium heat. Add lemon juice and cook for 10 minutes. Add in parsley and cook additional 2 minutes.

Meats: Pasta:

Sautéed Shrimp Spaghetti

Ground Beef Fettuccine

Spicy Sausage Bow Tie

Grilled Chicken

Veggies:

Green Peppers

Onions

Mushrooms



