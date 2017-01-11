Businessman took millions from Richmond widow

RICHMOND, Va. — Labeling his own acts as “despicable,” a Charlottesville businessman accused by the widow of a Richmond investment banker of squandering much of her family’s fortune admitted in court documents to many of the claims against him and is seeking to deflect blame away from his wife, father, and former employer.

Victor M. Dandridge III on Monday filed his response to a November lawsuit filed by Richmonder Lynne Kinder, whose money Dandridge began managing after the death of her husband in 2005.

Dandridge admits in the 39-page response that he “took substantial amounts of Mrs. Kinder’s money” while his businesses in Charlottesville and Midlothian were floundering.

Kinder alleges that Dandridge’s scheme diminished her assets from $6.9 million to less than $2 million, and is seeking more than $6 million in damages.

Dandridge in the filing also repeatedly denies liability on behalf of anyone other than himself, an apparent attempt to shield other defendants in the case.

