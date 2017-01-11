× The Private Jefferson at VHS

RICHMOND:

The Virginia Historical Society presents “The Private Jefferson” from the Collections of the Massachusetts Historical Society, now extended through January 22, 2017. It’s an opportunity to see the most significant pieces from Thomas Jefferson’s manuscripts since the late 1800s in Virginia. The Private Jefferson features Jefferson’s manuscript copy of the Declaration of Independence and more than sixty architectural drawings, broadsides, and letters.

It’s free admission for VHS members; $10 for nonmembers; $8 for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 804-358-4901. Admission is free for visitors under the age of 18. For more information visit http://www.vahistorical.org/.