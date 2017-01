RICHMOND, Va. — Saturday morning’s snowstorm kept most Central Virginia students home from school on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Many of those students will return to class as Chesterfield, Henrico, and Richmond schools plan to open on-time Thursday morning.

Henrico County Public Schools will re-open ON TIME for all students and employees on Thursday, January 12, 2017. 67 days until Spring… pic.twitter.com/6HtSmbd0kn — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) January 11, 2017

School is OPEN tomorrow, 1/12/17. Students and staff report at regular times — 2-hour early dismissal will be observed. #WeAreRPS pic.twitter.com/nnmNJNkkHw — Richmond(VA) Schools (@RPS_Schools) January 11, 2017

Parents who have run out of things to do with their children at home seem happy with the decision to reopen schools.

