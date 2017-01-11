× School Board Chairman Jeff Bourne announces campaign for delegate seat

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond School Board Member Jeff Bourne announced his candidacy for the 71st House of Delegates seat vacated by Delegate Jennifer McClellan.

McClellan won a special election to succeed Congressman Donald McEachin in the 9th Senate District.

“Jennifer McClellan is an outstanding public servant and a friend who has made our community proud,” Bourne said in a statement to the media. “I’ll work hard to live up to the standard she’s set, and I am looking forward to the opportunity to partner with her in the General Assembly.”

Bourne, 40, has represented the 3rd district – Northside — on the city’s school board since 2012. He was selected by his peers to lead as chairman in 2013 and again in 2016.

Prior to then, he worked in former Richmond Mayor Dwight C. Jones’ administration as deputy chief of staff.

He currently serves as the Deputy Attorney General for transportation, real estate and construction litigation for the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Bourn also previously served as head of Government Relations at the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority.

“On the School Board, I’ve worked to strengthen our schools and expand opportunities for Richmond’s kids,” Bourne said. “As Delegate, I want to do so much more. I’ll fight for new jobs, commonsense gun safety measures, equal pay, criminal justice reform and, of course, stronger schools.”

Bourne practiced law at Morris & Morris in Richmond, where he handled civil litigation in liability and personal injury law. He earned both his B.A and J.D. at The College of William & Mary. For more information, visit www.jeffmbourne.com.