Man shot in Southside, police searching for suspect
RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police found a gunshot victim in Southside Wednesday morning.
Officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to a call of random gunfire in the 500 block of W 27th St.
When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators do not have a motive or information on a suspect.
If you have any information, you are asked to call crimestoppers (804)780-1000.
37.519275 -77.461121