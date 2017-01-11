× Man shot in Southside, police searching for suspect

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police found a gunshot victim in Southside Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 3:25 a.m. to a call of random gunfire in the 500 block of W 27th St.

When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators do not have a motive or information on a suspect.

If you have any information, you are asked to call crimestoppers (804)780-1000.