Jimmy John’s workers fired for using dough as jump rope

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Workers at a Jimmy John’s in Jacksonville, Florida were fired after a video of them at work was posted to Snapchat went viral, WJXT reported.

The video showed the sandwich shop employees using bread dough as a jump rope, among other things.

“I would not like that, and I’m sure the health department didn’t like it either,” former restaurant owner Matt Kile said. “They’d be terminated immediately.”

The Florida franchise owners issued a statement on the issue:

Our investigation confirmed the dough used in the video was immediately discarded after the incident, however we do not condone this behavior from our employees and appropriate action has been taken to prevent this from ever happening again.