Why VDOT needs special equipment to clear roads after snowstorm

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. -- Crews with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) continue to operate in emergency mode as they work to clear secondary roads, neighborhood roads, and side streets Tuesday.

Some neighborhood roads remain slick and icy in Salisbury and Midlothian.

VDOT crews stayed busy in those areas spreading sand and clearing streets.

VDOT brought out specialized equipment like front-End loaders and motor graders to get packed ice off the road.

.@VaDOTRVA crews are bringing out specialized equipment like this front-end loader to chip away at ice on roads. @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/3ZBcpLmjHn — Claudia Rupcich (@ClaudiaRupcich) January 10, 2017

"The plows will actually just kind of go right over the ice, whereas these pieces of equipment will be able to kind of chip away and break up the ice more easily," VDOT spokesperson Lindsay LeGrand said. "Also these can more easily navigate some of those neighborhood streets that are more narrow, especially if there are cars parked alongside the roadway."

Those crews are focusing on cul-de-sacs and narrow streets.

If you're street has not yet been touched, you can report it to VDOT here.