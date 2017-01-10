Rotary Club of South Richmond’s Annual Car Raffle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Phil McDermott, President of the Rotary Club of South Richmond, stopped by the studio to share details behind the clubs annual car raffle, where one lucky winner will receive $60,000 to customize their own 2017 corvette. Proceeds from the Raffle will benefit Families of the Wounded Fund and Friends of Barnabas Foundation. The winner will be announced during the clubs ‘Casino Night’ event on March 18th. The Rotary Club of South Richmond meets every Thursday at 12 pm at the Willow Oaks Country Club. For more information visit http://www.SouthRichmondRotary.com.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE ROTARY CLUB OF SOUTH RICHMOND}