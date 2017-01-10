Crash near Tucker High School blocks Parham Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va -- A car crashed into a power pole on Parham Road, knocking out power to nearly 3,000 homes near J.R. Tucker High School. Most of the customers who lost power had it restored in under an hour.
Two cars got into an accident before 6 a.m. Tuesday, near Mayland Drive, causing one of them to spin out.
That car crashed into a power pole on the side of the road.
A part of Parham Road, just near the ramps to I-64, was shut down after the crash.
Crews are working to put a detour in place.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, 2,927 homes lost power in the area around the crash.
This is a developing story.
37.626030 -77.550506