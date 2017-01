RICHMOND, Va. – If you put a financial plan in motion at the beginning of the year, that will give you time to achieve your money goals. JB Bryan, Chief Investment Officer for JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc., was back in the studio to share her tips for how you can develop your own financial calendar. JB Bryan offers free money seminars every Wednesday at 12 pm and on select Saturdays at 10 am. For more information you can visit http://www.jbbryan.com/