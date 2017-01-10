Man dead after shooting at South Richmond apartments

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death at a South Richmond apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at the Woodland Crossing apartment homes in the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting at this time.

Tuesday’s homicide is the city’s third of 2017.

