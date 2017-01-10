CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Find Virginia weather closings and delays here

Man dead after shooting at South Richmond apartments

Posted 9:32 pm, January 10, 2017, by and , Updated at 09:36PM, January 10, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot to death at a South Richmond apartment complex Tuesday evening.

Police received a call around 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at the Woodland Crossing apartment homes in the 3400 block of Walmsley Blvd.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found an adult male unconscious suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any additional information about the shooting at this time.

Tuesday’s homicide is the city’s third of 2017.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons in possession of illegally-held guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. All the Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.