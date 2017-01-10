RICHMOND, Va - It’s that time of year again, the Annual Shiver in the river fundraising event. Mike Baum, Executive Director of Keep Virginia Beautiful, made a return visit to our studio to shared a preview of the event with us. Proceeds from the event will go towards an effort to increase programs that support litter prevention, education and beautification for Richmond and the Commonwealth of Virginia. The event will also feature the ‘Winter Festival,’ where participants, sponsors and volunteers can enjoy heated tents, food, music, and much more! The 3rd Annual ‘Shiver in the River’ takes place on Saturday, January 28th from 10am to 4 pm at Historic Tredegar. For more information visit http://www.shiverintheriver.com.
{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY KEEP VIRGINIA BEAUTIFUL}