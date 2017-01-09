What determines how much it costs to tow your car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.- If you happen to get in an accident due to the icy conditions, the price you will have to pay to get your car towed will depend on exactly where and when the crash happened.

Each county or city in Richmond’s case sets its own rate for towing companies. If you break down or have an accident in the city, it could cost you more or less compared to other areas.

There is also a difference when it comes to at night or during the day.

In Henrico, a tow will cost you about $170 during the day then the price jumps to nearly $200 for night calls.

“There are additional fees like if you have to do a winching and a pullover but that`s all set by the county,” Mr. Tow owner Joe Marlowe said.

The total cost of your tow can also be determined by who made the call. Marlowe said you will have to pay more if police make the call because they work through local towing companies by rotation and those companies need to set aside extra trucks during a winter storm.

While the worst of the weather is over the dangers on roads remain. However, Marlowe said the focus now shifts from busy streets to smaller neighborhoods when the roads refreeze.

“Right now you`ve got good traction but as soon as the sun goes down that will freeze again,” Marlowe added.