There’s still time to sign up for Winter semester

RICHMOND, Va. - If your New Years resolution was to start a new career, you’re in luck. Campus Director Beth Murphy stopped by the Virginia This Morning studio to share the details behind the diverse programs offered by the university, and the upcoming winter semester. Classes are underway at Bryant & Stratton College, but there’s still time to enroll for the semester. Bryant & Stratton is offering ‘Rapid Registration’ to students through Monday, January 23rd from 10 am to 6 pm at 8141 Hull Street Rd. in North Chesterfield. For more information you can call 804-745-2444 or visit http://www.bryantstratton.edu

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}