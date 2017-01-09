Savory Chile and Coffee Rubbed Beef

RICHMOND, Va. – Executive Chef Ausar Ariankh from Brookdale Imperial Plaza was back in the kitchen with us to share his recipe for Chile Rubbed Coffee Braised Beef, paired with brussels sprouts and roasted carrots. For more information you can visit https://www.brookdale.com/en/communities/brookdale-imperial-plaza.html

Chile Rubbed Coffee Braised Beef

Seared Beef with a Chile-Coffee Glaze

Serves 4

Ingredients

3 tsp. olive oil

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. pepper, black, ground

1 lb. beef medallions

3 tsp. sugar, brown, dark

2 ¼ tsp. ancho chile powder

1 tsp. oregano, dried

½ tsp. cumin, ground

2 ¾ oz. onion, chopped

3 cloves garlic, chopped

2 ¼ oz. bell pepper, red, chopped

¼ oz. chile pepper, seeded and chopped

8 oz. coffee, strong, liquid

7 ¼ oz. tomatoes, canned, diced

1 1/4 tsp. tomato paste

1 oz. cilantro, chopped

1 tsp. Queso Fresco

Pinch greens, micro

Step-by-Step Instructions

• Heat oil over medium-high heat. Season beef with salt and pepper, place it in a hot sauté pan, and sprinkle the beef with brown sugar, chile powder, oregano and cumin. Brown both sides evenly; do not overcook. Remove the beef and set aside.

• Into the pan that just had the beef in it, add the onions, garlic, red bell pepper and the chile peppers. Turn the heat to a low-medium, cover the pan and simmer the mixture until the onions are tender. Approximately 6 minutes.

• To this mixture, add the coffee, tomatoes with the juice, tomato paste and cilantro. Bring this to a boil, making sure to scrape the pan, to ensure maximum flavor. Return the beef to the pan with the coffee-pepper mixture and bring to a boil.

• Preheat the oven to 300F. Cover the pan or place it in a covered pan and cook for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. The internal temperature should be 145F. Any excess fat should be removed from the surface of the dish.

• Remove the braised beef from the pan and set aside, making sure to maintain a temperature above 140F. Retain all the sauce from cooking the beef to use during the plating process later during the meal.

• Lay the sauce on the plate, making sure not to use too much. Serve the beef medallions on a bed of sauce with some vegetables such as carrots or brussel sprouts. Serve with a side of the sauce. Top with Queso Fresco and micro greens.