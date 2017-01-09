Dig into savory Stove Top Crab Dip

RICHMOND, Va. – Recipe Developer Keyshia Moore enjoys creating tasty and easy to assemble recipes. She walked us through the steps on creating Stove Top Crab Dip, the perfect appetizer that can be enjoyed all year long.
Stovetop crab dip
Vegetable oil
1 cup of finely chopped onion
12 oz lump crab meat
8 oz cream cheese (soft)
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1/2 cup mayo
1 cup grated parmesan cheese
Old Bay seasoning
Pepper to taste
Cheddar cheese (optional)
Heat skillet over medium-high heat
Add vegetable oil. Cook onions until soft. Add crabmeat and old bay seasoning.
Reduce heat to low and stir.
Let cook for 1 min.
Add lemon juice, cream cheese, permesean cheese and mayo
Stir all together. Let cook for about 5 mins
Sprinkle with pepper and top with cheddar cheese (optional)
Serve with bread, chips or creakers.