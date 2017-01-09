Dig into savory Stove Top Crab Dip

RICHMOND, Va. – Recipe Developer Keyshia Moore enjoys creating tasty and easy to assemble recipes. She walked us through the steps on creating Stove Top Crab Dip, the perfect appetizer that can be enjoyed all year long.

Stovetop crab dip

Vegetable oil

1 cup of finely chopped onion

12 oz lump crab meat

8 oz cream cheese (soft)

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 cup mayo

1 cup grated parmesan cheese

Old Bay seasoning

Pepper to taste

Cheddar cheese (optional)

Heat skillet over medium-high heat

Add vegetable oil. Cook onions until soft. Add crabmeat and old bay seasoning.

Reduce heat to low and stir.

Let cook for 1 min.

Add lemon juice, cream cheese, permesean cheese and mayo

Stir all together. Let cook for about 5 mins

Sprinkle with pepper and top with cheddar cheese (optional)

Serve with bread, chips or creakers.