Police don’t shoot Hopewell teen charged with trying to kill them

HOPEWELL, Va. — A 19-year-old Hopewell man was arrested after he fired a gun at police, according to a Hopewell Police spokesman.

The officers who arrested Brandon Luciano never fired back at the teenager, the police spokesman added.

“The officers exercised great restraint during this deadly encounter,” Hopewell Police Capt. Mike Whittington said. “We are thankful that neither the officers nor the suspect were injured during the apprehension of this dangerous felon.”

Police spotted Luciano at about 12:44 a.m. Monday, along the 3300 block of Virginia Street in Hopewell.

He matched the description of the gunman who robbed a Hopewell 7-Eleven on Saturday night, police said.

“As officers exited their patrol vehicle the offender fled on foot and discharged a firearm at the officers,” a Hopewell Police spokesman explained. “Officers were able to give chase on foot, and after setting up a perimeter located the offender in the 3300 block of Granby Street a short time later.”

Luciano was charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, armed robbery, grand larceny of firearm, and discharge a firearm in city limits.

Anyone with information about this crime was asked to call Hopewell Police Detective Keith Krueger at 804-541-2284 or Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers in Hopewell at 804-541-2202.