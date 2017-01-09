9th Senate District seat up for grabs in special election Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. – Voters across Central Virginia will head to the polls Tuesday for a special election to decide who will represent the 9th Senate District in the General Assembly.

The heavily Democratic district is made up of parts of Richmond, Henrico, and Hanover, along with all of Charles City County.

The seat is open after State Senator Donald McEachin won the congressional race for Virginia’s 4th district seat in November.

The two candidates battling for the 9th district seat are Virginia State delegate Jennifer McClellan (D.) and Corey Fauconier (Libertarian). There is no republican on the ballot.

McClellan currently represents the 71st District in the House of Delegates, which she has served in since 2006.

McClellan has received endorsements from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine, U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and former seat holder and U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin.

Sunday, McClellan also received the endorsement of Governor Terry McAuliffe.

“Jenn has been a leader for Virginia as Delegate. I need her in the State Senate to help me continue moving Virginia forward,” McAuliffe said in a statement.

Fauconier is a Libertarian activist who managed the 2015 Senate campaign of Libertarian Carl Loser, who finished last in the 10th District seat race. Fauconier has received an endorsement U.S. Rep. Tom Garrett.

“For years, Corey has been a champion of limited government, Constitutional principles, and individual liberties,” said Garrett. “Virginia is at a pivotal turning point and it is essential we elect Representatives who preserve the principles envisioned by our founding fathers.”

Voting for the special election will be held at voters regular polling place. Polls will open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.