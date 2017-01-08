Snowstorm totals ranged from flakes to a foot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The storm that moved through the state Friday night through Saturday dropped over six inches of snow for a good portion of our viewing area.

Our farthest northwestern counties had locations with barely an inch of snow, but sections of southeastern Virginia saw close to a foot.

Here is a list of some of the totals sent into the National Weather Service. You may have had more or less, even if you live in the same city. For an accurate snow measurement, you should take measurements in many spots and then calculate the average. Pick locations that are away from structures and aren't in drifts.

Click here for more snow totals from central and southeastern Virginia

Click here for more snow totals from northern Virginia

Click here for more snow totals from western and southwestern Virginia