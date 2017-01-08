GRTC continues snow routes Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — GRTC plans to begin service on time Monday, but officials said snow routes will continue since many roads in Richmond are still treacherous.

As a result, customers should plan for possible delays and potential detours in addition to snow routes because of overnight refreezing.

“Snow Routes avoid hazardous streets around the system that are challenging to navigate during inclement Winter Weather. Buses will display an alert message on the electronic exterior signs, saying, “SNOW ROUTES IN EFFECT,” to notify customers immediately that buses are on Snow Routes. During this reduced service, paratransit medical appointments will receive priority transportation ensuring customers can safely reach doctors, hospitals or dialysis centers,” GRTC spokeswoman Carrie Rose Pace said.

Pace said the buses will remain on snow routes through the end of the day.

And if conditions remain hazardous, GRTC may remain on snow routes until safe to return to regular routing.

Click here for a list of the affected bus stops.