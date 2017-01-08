× Crews battle fire and ice at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County firefighters battled subfreezing temperatures and flames late Saturday night when crews were called to a house fire along the 8400 block of Chamberlayne Road.

Two adults and two teenagers inside the burning home made it out alive.

The weather made fighting the fire difficult, according to a Henrico Fire spokesman. Capt. Taylor Goodman sent pictures that showed how water used to put out the fire quickly froze to surfaces, including the firefighters themselves.

Firefighters tell us no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.