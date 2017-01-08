Missing JMU student found safe after football game
FRISCO, Texas — Ally Carroll, a 21-year-old James Madison University student, was located and reported safe in Frisco, Texas Sunday morning.
Police there issued an alert for Carroll Saturday after she got separated from friends at the British Lion Pub on Main Street in Frisco.
Carroll and other JMU students were in Texas to attend the FCS National Championship game on Saturday.
JMU defeated Youngstown State to win the national title.
33.150674 -96.823612