Missing JMU student found safe after football game

FRISCO, Texas — Ally Carroll, a 21-year-old James Madison University student, was located and reported safe in Frisco, Texas Sunday morning.

Police there issued an alert for Carroll Saturday after she got separated from friends at the British Lion Pub on Main Street in Frisco.

***PLEASE SHARE*** If you have seen this person or know any information, please call the Frisco Police at 972-292-6010. Report #17002223. pic.twitter.com/tYF533fiYX — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) January 8, 2017

Carroll and other JMU students were in Texas to attend the FCS National Championship game on Saturday.

JMU defeated Youngstown State to win the national title.

Today, JMU proved to be the absolute best, winning its second national championship!https://t.co/tdbGv2Q0lC — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) January 8, 2017