I-95 crash sends state trooper to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- An accident along I-95 north in Chesterfield County near Route 10 sent a state trooper to the hospital Saturday evening.

As of 7:15 p.m., VDOT reported the interstate's center, right and right shoulder were closed.

Sgt. Steve Vick with Virginia State Police said the trooper had pulled off to the right shoulder to assist a disabled Chevrolet Tahoe when the crash happened at 6:30 p.m.

"A Toyota pickup ran off the road to the right striking the trooper car in the rear, pushing it into the Chevrolet Tahoe."

Vick said the State Police Sergeant was inside the cruiser at the time of the accident.

Vick said the trooper was transported to Chippenham Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

State police had worked more than 500 crashes on snow-covered Virginia roads as of 6 p.m.

"From midnight Saturday through 6 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police have responded to 527 traffic crashes and 686 disabled vehicles statewide. During the same time period, Virginia State Police have received a total of 2,082 calls for service," Corinne N. Geller, a Virginia State Police spokesperson, said. "Road conditions are treacherous and Virginians are advised to stay off the roads."

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. for updates on this developing story.