More snow predicted for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- Accumulations of six to nine inches will stretch from parts of the Northern Neck back through Richmond and over towards Farmville and Danville.

Snowfall amounts should exceed nine inches across far southern and southeastern Virginia, including parts of the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, the Tri-Cities and over towards South Hill.

Amounts exceeding 12 inches are possible near and east of Emporia over to Virginia Beach. Localized 12-inch totals will also be possible from Hampton Roads down into northeastern North Carolina.

Snowfall accumulations will be lowest far northwest where one to three inches will accumulate.

There will be a sharp cutoff of the snow, so little to no snow will occur across far northwestern Virginia.