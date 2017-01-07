New mayor rides with snowplow to assess city’s streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- As heavy snow blankets highways across Central Virginia, WTVR CBS 6 crews spotted drivers braving the elements along Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County.

VDOT crews are working around the clock to remove snow from busy roadways.

In Henrico County, some parts of Horsepen road were passable for vehicles, but it was a different story driving on Monument Avenue with drivers sliding on the streets.

In Richmond's historic Church hill neighborhood, city streets were passable in some areas as crews geared up for another round of snow removal.

"They're improving hour-by-hour,” Levar Stoney, Richmond's new mayor, said.

Stoney climbed a board a city snow plow to ride through city neighbors and assess the progress.

"We wish we could be on every residential street all at the same time, but we're going to get to each in a cycle,” Stoney said.

Mayor Stoney said pre-treating city streets made a difference this time because they didn't have to deal with any rain.

"We've had a team out on the roads early and pre-treated a lot of our neighborhood streets early -- something we've never done before -- making our neighborhood streets a priority,” Stoney said.

The mayor said the city hired close to a dozen contractors to plow the streets for the storm and that they are getting by with the equipment that's already in place.

"This is still some of the old equipment we have out here. We still have to update our fleet. It's something that I want to work on in my tenure as Mayor. We are expecting five new trucks at the end of the month, but when snowstorms arrive, you go to respond, so we're out here making it happen,” said the Mayor.

VDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads as crews continue to plow the interstates, primary and secondary roads.