Stoney says neighborhood snow removal a priority in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mayor Levar Stoney urged the people of Richmond to stay off the roads and be patient while the city deals with the first snowstorm of the year and his mayoral term.

Stoney said city work crews would make neighborhood snow clean-up a priority.

"You're going to see a lot more of our assets deployed to our neighborhoods moving forward to ensure our neighborhoods are drive able later in the weekend," Stoney said at a 9 a.m. press briefing.

He then repeated his message to stay home and off the streets if at all possible.

"There's a lot of football going on today. There's a game at 12 o'clock, James Madison is playing, so you should watch that," the JMU grad advised. "Stay at home. Make some hot coco, some coffee, and stay with the family."

Snow forced the City of Richmond to close some roads on Saturday morning.

