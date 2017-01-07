Gunman wore USA mask during Hanover bank robbery

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Police are looking for the man who robbed the EVB Bank on Mechanicsville Turnpike Friday afternoon.

“The white male suspect approached a teller, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money,” a Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman said. “The suspect is described as an older white male wearing a dark colored stocking cap, and had his face partially covered. The suspect fled the area in a silver colored four door sedan.”

Photos released by the sheriff’s office seemed to show the robber wearing an American flag mask.

The robbery was reported at about 2:54 p.m. Friday.

Anyone with additional information was asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.