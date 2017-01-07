Deputy survives horrific head-on DUI crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- A Caroline County Sheriff's Deputy was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a head-on crash Saturday morning.

Deputy McGhee, 25, suffered a fractured left femur, a fractured right lower leg, and a fractured foot, along with some soft tissue injuries, according to Caroline Sheriff Tony Lippa.

"An orthopedic surgeon has already seen Deputy McGhee, and McGhee will have surgery to correct his fractures today," the sheriff said. "McGhee is in good spirits, and all of us at the Caroline County Sheriff's Office wish him a speedy recovery."

Deputy McGhee was hurt at about 5 a.m. Saturday when a pick-up truck traveling west on Ladysmith Road, near Balty Road, crossed the double yellow line and hit his cruiser head-on, according to Virginia State Police.

The driver of the pickup, Neal B. Hambleton, 30 of Ruther Glen, was charged with DUI-1st offense, Concealed weapon while intoxicated, and DUI maiming. He was booked at Pamunkey Regional Jail.

"Both Deputy McGhee and the entire Caroline County Sheriff's Office family are overwhelmed by the calls, emails, texts and other supportive communications we have received and continue to receive," the sheriff said. "It means a great deal to all of us to know the level of concern and caring this community and our law enforcement brethren have displayed. I will continue to pass along your well wishes to Deputy McGhee."

