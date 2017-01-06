Virginia Beach man among victims in Fort Lauderdale airport shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. – One of the victims in the Fort Lauderdale Airport attack on Thursday was from Virginia Beach, according to members of the man’s family.

Terry Andres was from Virginia Beach and worked in Norfolk. Terry’s son-in-law spoke with WTKR and said he was in Florida on vacation.

The Andres family says Terry was well known and loved by the community.

Five people were shot dead and eight wounded in the baggage claim area at Fort Lauderdale’s airport, and law enforcement sources said the suspect had brought the firearm in his checked luggage.

In addition to the thirteen people that were shot, eight were taken to hospitals, the Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said.

Law enforcement sources tell CNN the suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago, had brought the firearm in his checked luggage.