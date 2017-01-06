× Steve Smith just retired in typical Steve Smith style

Well played, Steve Smith. Well played.

* slow clap *

After 16 years, the veteran wide receiver — who played for the Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens — has called it a career, recently announcing his retirement from the NFL.

But he had one more item of business to wrap up. In classic Steve Smith form, he added a mic drop in his retirement letter to the league.

The legendary trash-talker shared what he wrote on Twitter.

“Dear Commissioner Goodell,” the letter states. “This is to notify you that as of today I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs. I am retiring from the National Football League.”

Smith, 37, finished his career with 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns. Five years from now, he’ll be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Should he be elected, his induction speech in Canton, Ohio, will be a must-watch.